Hezbollah Drone Hits IDF Vehicle in Northern Israel, Wounding 12 Soldiers

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers (IDF) were moderately wounded, and 10 others sustained light injuries after a Hezbollah drone struck a military vehicle in the community of Shlomi in the Western Galilee, the IDF spokesperson reported.

The drone, launched from Lebanon, hit a military cargo carrier that later caught fire. Several artillery shells in the area detonated following the impact. The vehicle involved was an M548, known in the IDF as the Alfa, which is used to transport artillery shells. The military is examining whether the drone was guided by a fiber optic cable.

Separately, the IDF said it launched interceptors toward suspicious aerial targets identified in southern Lebanon in areas where forces are operating. According to the IDF spokesperson, the Air Force responded to three separate incidents and successfully intercepted most of the targets. In all cases, the targets did not cross into Israeli territory and no sirens were activated.

IDF Arabic-language spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning for villages in southern Lebanon, instructing residents to move at least one kilometer away from those areas.

On Wednesday, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said during a visit to southern Lebanon that the military had fulfilled objectives set by Israel’s political leadership, including preventing direct fire on northern communities, while directing forces to continue operations.

“The mission assigned by the political leadership to prevent direct fire on the communities – has been achieved,” Zamir said. “Everything the political leadership defined for us regarding the current campaign in Iran and Lebanon we achieved and even beyond. And with this we created the operational conditions for the processes now being led by the political leadership.”

He added, “On the combat front there is no ceasefire – you continue to fight and remove direct and indirect threats from the communities of the north.”