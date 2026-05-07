Hezbollah Drone in Southern Lebanon Seriously Wounds One IDF Soldier, Injures 3 Others Lightly

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier was seriously wounded, and three other soldiers were lightly injured after an explosive drone struck troops in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the military said.

The wounded soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment, and their families had been notified.

Lebanese media reported strikes Thursday morning in the Haret Hreik area of Dahieh, Hezbollah’s stronghold in Beirut.

Also on Thursday, sirens warning of an aircraft infiltration sounded in Kiryat Shmona after the Israeli Air Force intercepted what the military described as a “suspicious aerial target” launched from Lebanon.

Additional sirens warning of missile and rocket fire were activated in Manara and Margaliot due to concerns over falling debris from the interception.

Fighting has continued despite a 10-day ceasefire declared on April 16, 2026. Although Israel and Lebanon agreed to negotiations, Hezbollah has continued launching drones into Israel and carrying out attacks against IDF forces.

President Trump has pushed for direct talks between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, but Aoun has declined, instead favoring indirect negotiations.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Lebanon is “not heading toward normalization, but toward peace,” while describing any meeting with Netanyahu as “premature.”

Salam said Lebanon requires negotiations with Israel alongside internal talks aimed at expanding state authority. He also said Beirut would revisit plans concerning Hezbollah’s weapons following recent developments.

According to Salam, a ceasefire would serve as the basis for any future round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in Washington.