Hezbollah Drone Kills Contractor, Wounds Son; 2 Soldiers Injured in West Bank

A Hezbollah drone strike in southern Lebanon killed a Defense Ministry civilian contractor and injured his son as they operated engineering equipment near Bint Jbeil, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The contractor, identified as 44-year-old Amer Hujirat from the northern town of Shefa-Amr, was killed when a first-person view drone carrying explosives made a direct hit. His 19-year-old son, who was working alongside him, was lightly wounded and received treatment at Ziv Medical Center in Safed.

According to the military, the two were operating heavy machinery in the Aitaroun area as part of efforts to demolish Hezbollah infrastructure. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack and alleged that a bulldozer was destroying civilian homes rather than the group’s infrastructure.

The armed group has not agreed to the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and has continued attacks against Israeli forces, including drone launches into Israel.

In a separate incident, the IDF Spokesperson said two soldiers were lightly wounded during operational activity in the village of Silwad in the Binyamin region. During the operation, two fighters attacked Israeli forces, including one armed with a knife. Troops responded with fire, killing one attacker and neutralizing and arresting the second.

The military said the soldiers involved belong to the 94th Battalion of the Kfir Brigade, which was operating in the village to locate combat equipment and dismantle terror infrastructure. Families of the wounded soldiers were notified, according to the IDF.