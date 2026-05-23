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Hezbollah Drone Strike Kills IDF Soldier Noam Hamburger Near Lebanon Border
Staff Sgt. Noam Hamburger.(Instagram)

Hezbollah Drone Strike Kills IDF Soldier Noam Hamburger Near Lebanon Border

The Media Line Staff
05/24/2026

Staff Sgt. Noam Hamburger, 23, of Atlit, was killed Friday after a Hezbollah drone launched from Lebanon struck Israeli troops operating near the northern border inside Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Hamburger served as a combat soldier specializing in technology and maintenance in the 9th Battalion of the 401st Brigade.

The military said one soldier was seriously wounded in the attack and a noncommissioned officer sustained light injuries. Both were evacuated for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

According to the IDF, a second explosive drone landed in the same area about 25 minutes later. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Hamburger’s mother, Liat Hamburger, described her son in remarks to Ynet; “Noam was pleasant and kind, he was simply a great gift to any mother. He always had a big smile, was an excellent student and loved to learn.”

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She said the family had spoken with him shortly before the attack: “He managed to speak with us the day before the tragedy, he wished us a happy Shavuot holiday. We planned to come to him the next day with treats he loved, but then he didn’t answer us and it was very strange, we had a feeling that something happened,” she said.

Liat Hamburger said her son had been preparing for civilian life following his expected discharge from military service; “He was about to be discharged soon with many plans. It’s simply incomprehensible that our Noam with his big heart, his heart of gold, won’t return anymore,” she said.

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