Hezbollah Drone Strike Kills IDF Soldier Noam Hamburger Near Lebanon Border

Staff Sgt. Noam Hamburger, 23, of Atlit, was killed Friday after a Hezbollah drone launched from Lebanon struck Israeli troops operating near the northern border inside Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces said.

Hamburger served as a combat soldier specializing in technology and maintenance in the 9th Battalion of the 401st Brigade.

The military said one soldier was seriously wounded in the attack and a noncommissioned officer sustained light injuries. Both were evacuated for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

According to the IDF, a second explosive drone landed in the same area about 25 minutes later. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Hamburger’s mother, Liat Hamburger, described her son in remarks to Ynet; “Noam was pleasant and kind, he was simply a great gift to any mother. He always had a big smile, was an excellent student and loved to learn.”

She said the family had spoken with him shortly before the attack: “He managed to speak with us the day before the tragedy, he wished us a happy Shavuot holiday. We planned to come to him the next day with treats he loved, but then he didn’t answer us and it was very strange, we had a feeling that something happened,” she said.

Liat Hamburger said her son had been preparing for civilian life following his expected discharge from military service; “He was about to be discharged soon with many plans. It’s simply incomprehensible that our Noam with his big heart, his heart of gold, won’t return anymore,” she said.