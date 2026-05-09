Hezbollah Drones Wound 3 Israeli Soldiers as IDF Strikes Scores of Targets in Lebanon

A reserve Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier was seriously wounded, and an officer and another reserve soldier were moderately injured Saturday after explosive drones detonated in the Shlomi area near the Lebanese border, as Hezbollah continued launching drones toward Israeli forces and the Israeli military carried out strikes across Lebanon.

Wounded soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for treatment and that their families had been notified, the military reported.

Several aerial launches directed at soldiers in southern Lebanon were intercepted, with no casualties reported.

Lebanese media reported that 12 people were killed on Saturday in southern Lebanon during Israeli airstrikes. Earlier Saturday, the Israeli military instructed residents in several villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate.

“In light of the Hezbollah terror organization’s violations of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF is forced to act against it with force and does not intend to harm you,” army spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee said in a warning to residents.

Over the past 24 hours, the military said it has struck more than 85 Hezbollah infrastructure targets in multiple areas of Lebanon.The targets included weapons depots, launchers, and Hezbollah buildings.

The military also said it struck an underground weapons manufacturing facility in the Bekaa Valley and targeted militants in southern Lebanon.

Separately, the IDF reported it attacked warehouses containing combat equipment and a Hezbollah drone launch site in southern Lebanon that had been used to launch drones toward Israeli troops. The military added that it also struck two launchers that were loaded and prepared for firing.

Drone infiltration alerts were activated in the Western Galilee on Saturday before the Home Front Command announced the incident had ended and residents could leave protected spaces.

The Air Force also intercepted several suspected aerial targets launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory, according to the military. In Metula, an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah was detected near the border. The IDF said there were no casualties or damage and that security forces were examining the site.