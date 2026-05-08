Hezbollah Drones Wound 4 IDF Soldiers, One Seriously

Four Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers were wounded Friday, including one seriously and three moderately, in separate attacks involving explosive drones launched by Hezbollah. The soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

In the latest incident, two soldiers sustained moderate wounds and one was seriously injured after a drone crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that “this is another violation of the ceasefire understandings by the terrorist organization.”

Earlier in the day, several Hezbollah explosive drones detonated near IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon. One soldier was moderately wounded in that attack and evacuated for medical treatment. His family was notified.

Separately, police responded to an unmanned aerial vehicle discovered on the roof of a school in Nahariya. Officers and bomb disposal teams arrived at the scene, evacuated the school, and began efforts to neutralize and remove the drone. No injuries were reported.

The IDF said Thursday that it was canceling several civilian events in northern Israel following an assessment that Hezbollah could launch rockets toward Israel in response to the killing of Ahmed Ghaleb Balout, commander of the group’s Radwan Force, in Beirut the previous day.