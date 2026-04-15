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Hezbollah Fires 40 Rockets After First Day of Direct Talks, 61-Year-Old Man Injured in Tamra 
Iran and Hezbollah fire 100 missiles into northern Israel, March 11, 2026. (Screenshot: X)

Hezbollah Fires 40 Rockets After First Day of Direct Talks, 61-Year-Old Man Injured in Tamra 

The Media Line Staff
04/15/2026

A Hezbollah rocket barrage targeting northern Israel on Wednesday left a 61-year-old man lightly injured by shrapnel in Tamra, as Israeli forces reported ongoing operations against the group’s infrastructure and fighters in southern Lebanon.

Approximately 40 rockets were fired into Israel, with no additional injuries reported beyond the man in Tamra. The Israeli military said it identified and struck a launcher directed toward northern Israel, along with anti-tank missiles and other weapons used by Hezbollah.

According to the IDF, troops located a cache of weapons that included technological equipment, personal weapons, explosive devices, grenades and ammunition. The military also said it carried out strikes on Hezbollah targets, including a command center where a terrorist was present.

In Bint Jbeil, Israeli soldiers engaged in close-range combat with a Hezbollah terrorist cell. Three of the terrorists later surrendered and were transferred to the IDF for questioning.

Lebanese media reported that at least two vehicles were targeted in Israeli strikes on a coastal highway south of Beirut.

Amid the fighting, Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter said Tuesday that Israel and Lebanon had identified shared interests during their first direct diplomatic talks since 1993. He described the discussions in Washington as revealing a common position against Hezbollah.

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“We discovered today that we’re on the same side of the equation. That’s the most positive thing we could have come away with,” Leiter said after the meeting in Washington. “We are both united in liberating Lebanon from an occupation power dominated by Iran called Hezbollah.”

Despite the statement, differences remain between the sides regarding the conditions for negotiations, particularly over whether a ceasefire should precede talks. Israel has maintained that discussions should continue “under fire.”

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