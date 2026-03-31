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Hezbollah Fires Over 50 Rockets and Drones at Upper Galilee, Injures 3, Including Child
Magen Dovid Adom (MDA) workers on the site of a missile attack in Israel, March 26, 2026. (Screenshot: X)

Hezbollah Fires Over 50 Rockets and Drones at Upper Galilee, Injures 3, Including Child

The Media Line Staff
03/31/2026

Hezbollah fired more than 50 rockets and drones toward the Upper Galilee on Tuesday evening, wounding three people and causing localized damage, as earlier attacks from Iran struck central Israel and injured at least nine others.

Magen David Adom said a piece of shrapnel landed near a house on a kibbutz during the northern barrage. Three people were lightly injured in the attacks, including a 6-year-old child. Two of the wounded were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The strikes in the north followed earlier launches from Iran on Tuesday morning, including a cluster munition that hit multiple locations and caused injuries and property damage.

In Bnei Brak, six people were lightly injured by blast effects, including a woman who was hurt by shattered glass fragments. Emergency responders also rescued a mother and her two children from a partial roof collapse in a building at the scene. Three additional people were injured at the same location.

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The incidents marked a continuation of attacks impacting both northern and central Israel on the same day, with emergency services responding to multiple sites across the affected areas.

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