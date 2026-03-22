Hezbollah Rocket Strike Near Northern Border Kills Man, Ignites Vehicle

A man was killed in northern Israel near kibbutz Misgav Am after a Hezbollah anti-tank missile struck his vehicle and set it ablaze, the Israel Defense Forces said, as authorities confirmed casualties and damage.

Emergency responders pulled the man from the burning vehicle and pronounced him dead at the scene. The strike occurred without warning sirens in the area prior to impact.

במשגב עם, פגיעה ישירה ברכב, נבדק האם מפגיעת נ"ט מלבנון. במקום שני פצועים. אחד קשה. @WallaNews pic.twitter.com/HURaBXHvtA — יואב איתיאל מדווח כי (@yoavetiel) March 22, 2026

Shortly afterward, emergency teams received an additional alert reporting another vehicle on fire nearby.

The Israel Defense Forces said the rockets were launched by Hezbollah from beyond the northern border. “There is damage and casualties. The incident is under review,” the military spokesperson said.

Two houses in the kibbutz were damaged by a direct missile hit. Residents had gone to a safe room, and there were no reported injuries.

Police said personnel from the northern district, along with Border Police units and bomb disposal teams, were deployed following reports that a munition had struck a vehicle near the Galilee Panhandle border. Officers secured the area and began response operations alongside emergency services.

Authorities issued a public warning urging civilians to keep away from impact zones. Police cautioned against approaching strike sites or handling debris, including interception fragments, citing ongoing risks at the scene.

Emergency crews continued operating in the area, focusing on life-saving efforts and securing affected locations.