Hezbollah Rocket Strike on Nahariya Kills One and Injures 3; Fires and Power Outages Reported

A direct missile strike in Nahariya on Thursday afternoon killed one person and left another seriously wounded, as Hezbollah rocket fire hit several sites in the city along the border with Lebanon, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported.

MDA Director-General Eli Bin reported that one of the wounded later died. Another person was in serious condition, and two others were defined as lightly wounded. At least 20 people were treated for anxiety and shock.

The injured were initially identified as a 30-year-old man in critical condition and another male, about 50, in serious condition. Those wounded were treated at the scene and evacuated to hospitals.

MDA said the strike created three separate impact sites across Nahariya, where emergency crews continued searching multiple locations for additional casualties.

The mayor of Nahariya, Ronen Marelly, reported that electricity and gas infrastructure were damaged, and vehicles caught fire. One building caught fire, and another structure was heavily damaged. Power outages were reported throughout Nahariya following the rocket fire.

MDA paramedic Omri Gorga described the scenes at the impact sites as including extensive smoke, shattered glass, and “commotion” as responders worked to treat the wounded.

Emergency teams continued providing medical care at the scene while searching for additional victims.