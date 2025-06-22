Hezbollah Signals No Immediate Retaliation After US Strikes on Iran

Hezbollah does not currently intend to retaliate against Israel or the United States following US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, a spokesperson for the Lebanon-based terrorist organization told Newsweek. The statement comes after President Donald Trump ordered a series of strikes on Saturday night targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Speaking from the White House, President Trump said the US had conducted a “very successful attack” on three major sites—Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan—and declared, “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.” While he did not announce further military action, he added that the US would respond “if peace does not come quickly.”

Despite recent Israeli strikes on Hezbollah assets in southern Lebanon, the group’s spokesperson said it remains “committed to all matters agreed upon since the ceasefire,” referring to the truce signed with Israel in November. Hezbollah and Israel have continued to accuse one another of ceasefire violations in the months since the agreement was signed.

The Iranian government has responded to Israeli attacks by launching waves of missiles and drones into Israeli territory and warned that US bases in the region could be at risk if Washington continues its military engagement.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations described the US strikes as “unprovoked and premeditated acts of aggression” and called on the UN Security Council to take immediate action.

Tensions remain high across the region as observers wait to see whether Hezbollah, a key Iranian ally, will be drawn into a wider confrontation.