‘Hezbollah Will Not Initiate Its Own Attack’ on Israel

Hezbollah warned Friday that Israel’s airstrikes on Iran could spark a wider regional conflict, but the group made clear it would not act alone. A Hezbollah official told Reuters the Lebanese armed group, which is backed by Iran, “will not initiate its own attack on Israel in retaliation for Israel’s strikes.” In a separate public statement, Hezbollah condemned what it called “brutal Israeli aggression” against Iranian nuclear facilities and personnel, declared full solidarity with Iran, and accused Israel of “engaging in adventures that threaten to ignite the entire region.”

The group, which fought a two-month war with Israel last year, stopped short of announcing any military response. Lebanon’s foreign ministry said it was in talks aimed at shielding the country from fallout linked to the Israeli operation.

Leaders across the Middle East issued similar warnings and condemnations. The United Arab Emirates called the strike a “clear violation” of Iranian sovereignty and urged all sides to show restraint. Qatar criticized the operation as a breach of international law and a threat to regional security. Saudi Arabia called the strike unlawful and destabilizing, while Oman denounced it as reckless and contrary to international norms.

Turkey labeled the attack “aggressive” and called for an immediate end to hostilities. Jordan, which shares a border with Israel, closed its airspace and placed its military on alert. Iraq urged the UN Security Council to intervene, calling the strike a violation of international law. The Arab League and several regional governments emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions to prevent a wider war.

The reaction reflects broad regional concern that the Israeli airstrike, which reportedly killed senior commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, could push the Middle East toward open war.