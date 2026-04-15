High Court Presses Netanyahu Over Ben-Gvir Dismissal as Levin Says Ruling Would Have ‘No Validity’

Israel’s High Court of Justice on Wednesday heard petitions demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explain why he has not removed National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from his post, as Justice Minister Yair Levin said a decision to remove Ben-Gvir would not be recognized.

During the hearing, Justice Grosskopf warned that “the claim is politicization of the police, and that is a special danger—a danger to democracy,” adding that if such a pattern exists, “it may be that the prime minister has no interest in removing him.” He raised the question of whether the court has a duty to act if an evidentiary basis is established.

The attorney general and petitioners are pushing to remove Ben-Gvir over alleged interference in police operations, promotions and protest policing, repeated violations of legal restrictions, and actions critics say altered the Temple Mount status quo. They argue he has harmed police independence, equality before the law and the rule of law,

Chief Justice Yitzhak Amit challenged arguments from Netanyahu’s representative, attorney Ravilo, over the court’s authority to intervene. Ravilo argued that “in these political matters, where the prime minister is elected to appoint ministers, his discretion is absolute. It is subject to public judgment,” and cautioned that accepting the petitions would open the door to frequent legal challenges against ministers.

Government representatives indicated openness to negotiations, with Ravilo stating: “On behalf of the prime minister and the national security minister, we are willing to return to dialogue on an agreed framework and even be assisted by the court.”

Earlier, Justice Minister Yariv Levin said ahead of the hearing that any ruling to remove Ben-Gvir would not be recognized, stating the court lacks authority and that “the judges’ decision will have no validity.

Outside the court, demonstrators held signs reading “It’s time to tell the High Court—enough,” while Ben-Gvir told supporters: “Democracy will not fall. The judicial dictatorship will fall.”