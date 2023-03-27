Donate
Light Theme
Log In
‘Historic’ Labor Strike Over Israel’s Judicial Overhaul Halts Ben-Gurion Airport Departures
News Updates
Israel
judicial reform
Histadrut
Strike
Ben Gurion Airport

‘Historic’ Labor Strike Over Israel’s Judicial Overhaul Halts Ben-Gurion Airport Departures

The Media Line Staff
03/27/2023

The head of Israel’s Histadrut labor federation announced a “historic” labor strike on Monday aimed at halting the Israeli government’s controversial judicial overhaul. Workers at Ben-Gurion International Airport announced they would prevent departures, and other organizations declared they would join the strike. The labor action includes the health sector, with the Israel Medical Association pledging its support. The strike came after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was fired for speaking out against the planned changes.

At a press conference on Monday, Histadrut chief Arnon Bar-David, alongside business leaders and public officials, said, “We are all worried about Israel’s fate. Together we say, enough!” The union boss said he had done “everything” to stop the situation, but the efforts came to naught. “The malls and the factories will close,” he added.

Demonstrations broke out across the country, with protesters blocking a major highway in Tel Aviv, lighting bonfires, and facing water cannons outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem. The Knesset’s Constitution Committee was finalizing core legislation that will give the coalition near-complete control over choosing Israel’s judges. The bill was scheduled to be presented for its final readings later Monday night in the Knesset plenum. Protest leaders had announced the unprecedented nationwide “week of paralysis” aimed at upending daily life in the country, including mass protests in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.