‘Historic’ Labor Strike Over Israel’s Judicial Overhaul Halts Ben-Gurion Airport Departures

The head of Israel’s Histadrut labor federation announced a “historic” labor strike on Monday aimed at halting the Israeli government’s controversial judicial overhaul. Workers at Ben-Gurion International Airport announced they would prevent departures, and other organizations declared they would join the strike. The labor action includes the health sector, with the Israel Medical Association pledging its support. The strike came after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was fired for speaking out against the planned changes.

At a press conference on Monday, Histadrut chief Arnon Bar-David, alongside business leaders and public officials, said, “We are all worried about Israel’s fate. Together we say, enough!” The union boss said he had done “everything” to stop the situation, but the efforts came to naught. “The malls and the factories will close,” he added.

Demonstrations broke out across the country, with protesters blocking a major highway in Tel Aviv, lighting bonfires, and facing water cannons outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem. The Knesset’s Constitution Committee was finalizing core legislation that will give the coalition near-complete control over choosing Israel’s judges. The bill was scheduled to be presented for its final readings later Monday night in the Knesset plenum. Protest leaders had announced the unprecedented nationwide “week of paralysis” aimed at upending daily life in the country, including mass protests in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.