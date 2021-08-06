Hizbullah Fires Rockets on Northern Israel

Red-alert sirens sent residents of the Golan Heights into their bomb shelters on Friday morning as 19 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, the Israeli military reported. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted 10 of the rockets, six fell in open areas in the Har Dov/Shebaa Farms area, and three fell short, in Lebanon. No injuries were reported. The Israeli army responded with artillery strikes against the source of the rocket fire. Hizbullah later took responsibility for the barrage of rocket fire, which it said was in response to Israeli airstrikes earlier this week. Hizbullah and Israel have traded cross-border fire multiple times over the past week.