Hizbullah Opens Stocked Supermarkets Amid Food Shortage

Hizbullah in Lebanon has opened a chain of supermarkets for members and people living under the poverty line who have a special card issued by the Shiite group. The opening of the supermarkets stocked with products from Syria, Iran and Iraq comes amid a scarcity of food in Lebanon, France 24 reported. The number of people who have a card to shop at the Al-Sajjad supermarkets is estimated to be 8,000.

“Anyone in need can shop with us, regardless of their religious affiliation and even if they are not Hezbollah supporters,” a Hizbullah official told France 24, though of the customer base is from the Shiite community, according to the report.

Hizbullah has been accused of smuggling food to Syria, including flour, which has contributed to Lebanon’s food shortage. The Lebanese pound has lost 80% of its value.