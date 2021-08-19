Hizbullah-Organized Fuel Shipment Leaves Iran for Lebanon

A shipment of fuel left Iran for Lebanon, which is in the midst of a catastrophic fuel shortage. The shipment, which was organized by the Lebanese Hizbullah organization, set sail on Thursday. There will be more such shipments, according to Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Reuters reported.

Nasrallah in a televised address warned the US and Israel to leave the ship carrying the oil alone, saying it is Lebanese territory.

“We don’t want to get into a challenge with anyone, we don’t want to get into a problem with anyone. We want to help our people,” Nasrallah said. “I say to the Americans and the Israelis that the boat that will sail within hours from Iran is Lebanese territory.”

Lebanon is facing twin economic and political crisis. Iran is under US sanctions that prevent such oil shipments.