Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hizbullah Stages Mock Attacks on Israel in Exercises for Media
News Updates
Hizbullah
Lebanon
military exercises
Israel
Resistance and Liberation Day

Hizbullah Stages Mock Attacks on Israel in Exercises for Media

The Media Line Staff
05/22/2023

The Lebanese militia Hizbullah staged a series of military exercises for the media on Sunday. The event was held ahead of Resistance and Liberation Day, the Lebanese holiday commemorating Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000, celebrated annually on May 25.

The exercises took place in the village of Aramta in the Jezzine District in southern Lebanon. Masked Hizbullah fighters fired from the backs of motorcycles, jumped through flaming hoops, and performed simulated drone attacks and attacks on military outposts. They also displayed their arsenal of armored vehicles, rocket launchers, mortars, and anti-aircraft weapons.

The event was meant as a show of force against Israel, with fighters blowing up Israeli flags that had been posted in the hills as well as on a wall simulating the wall between Lebanon and Israel.

Top Hizbullah official Hashim Safi Al Din said on Sunday that the exercises were meant to “confirm our complete readiness to confront any aggression” from Israel. He also referenced the group’s precision missiles, which were not on display, saying that Hizbullah was prepared to use them against Israel.

Israel has not officially acknowledged Sunday’s military exercises.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.