Hizbullah’s Nasrallah Says All of Israel in Range of Its Missiles
Hizbullah supporters take part in a mass rally in Beirut's southern suburb as Hassan Nasrallah, secretary-general of Lebanon's Iran-allied Hizbullah movement, delivers a televised speech to mark the birth of Islam's Prophet Muhammad on October 22, 2021. (Marwan Naamani/picture alliance via Getty Images)
News Updates
Hizbullah
Hassan Nasrallah
Missiles
threaten Israel

Hizbullah’s Nasrallah Says All of Israel in Range of Its Missiles

The Media Line Staff
07/26/2022

Hizbullah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened to attack Israel if it begins to extract gas from a gas field in the eastern Mediterranean.

“All land and sea targets of Israel are in the range of Hizbullah missiles,” Nasrallah said Monday in an interview with Al Mayadeen TV, a pro-Hizbullah station.

Nasrallah has said his group would take military action to prevent Israel from extracting gas in offshore areas that are also claimed by Lebanon. Last month, a new drilling platform arrived at the Karish gas field to produce gas for Israel.

Earlier this month, Israel’s military said it intercepted the three drones launched by Hizbullah heading for Karish, which lies in disputed territorial waters between Israel and Lebanon. Israel and Lebanon have for years disputed their maritime borders, with Lebanon expanding that border discrepancy last year.

