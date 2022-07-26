Hizbullah’s Nasrallah Says All of Israel in Range of Its Missiles

Hizbullah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened to attack Israel if it begins to extract gas from a gas field in the eastern Mediterranean.

“All land and sea targets of Israel are in the range of Hizbullah missiles,” Nasrallah said Monday in an interview with Al Mayadeen TV, a pro-Hizbullah station.

Nasrallah has said his group would take military action to prevent Israel from extracting gas in offshore areas that are also claimed by Lebanon. Last month, a new drilling platform arrived at the Karish gas field to produce gas for Israel.

Earlier this month, Israel’s military said it intercepted the three drones launched by Hizbullah heading for Karish, which lies in disputed territorial waters between Israel and Lebanon. Israel and Lebanon have for years disputed their maritime borders, with Lebanon expanding that border discrepancy last year.