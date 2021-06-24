Honduras Opens Israel Embassy in Jerusalem

Honduras opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem, the fourth country to do so. The ceremony on Thursday was presided over by Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who is visiting Israel. The ceremony was attended by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The United States, Guatemala and Kosovo all have embassies in Jerusalem.

Prior to Thursday’s ceremony, Bennett met with Hernandez at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem. They met privately and then held a working meeting attended by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Honduran Secretary of State for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Lisandro Rosales Banegas, the Honduran Minister of the Presidency and the head of the Honduran tax authority.

Following the meeting, the foreign ministers signed a bilateral MOU regarding plans and projects in agriculture, water resource management, health and sharing information on developing innovation, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

“Your arrival to dedicate the Honduran Embassy in Jerusalem, the reopening of the Israeli Embassy in Tegucigalpa and the cooperation agreement that we have just signed, are an additional indicator of the abiding friendship and deep link between the Jewish state, the State of Israel, and the people and nation of Honduras, under your leadership,” Bennett said.