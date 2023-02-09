Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hopes Fade of Finding Survivors in Turkey-Syria Quake as Death Toll Tops 19,300
Soldiers carry a 20-day-old baby who was rescued 59 hours after a massive earthquake in the southern Turkish city of Antakya, Feb. 8, 2023. (Ibrahim Oner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
News Updates
Turkey-Syria earthquake
Turkey
Earthquake
rescue workers

Hopes Fade of Finding Survivors in Turkey-Syria Quake as Death Toll Tops 19,300

The Media Line Staff
02/09/2023

Hopes were fading Thursday of finding more survivors in the rubble after a massive earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early Monday morning, as the crucial first 72 hours passed. Rescue workers began to focus on ensuring the survival of those who were injured or made homeless in the disaster, issuing urgent calls for food, medicines and shelter against the biting winter cold.

The combined death toll in the two countries reached 19,300 by Thursday afternoon, reports said.

It is unclear exactly how many people still remain trapped beneath the rubble of the nearly 5,000 buildings said to have been destroyed in the initial 7.8-magnitude earthquake and a second 7.5-magnitude temblor some nine hours later.

Survivors remain exposed to the elements, sleeping in the open, in cars and tents, away from buildings that have not fallen, out of fear of aftershocks. Turkish officials said that there have been 650 aftershocks since the two earthquakes struck.

Small moments of success remained Thursday, however, as a toddler and her father were pulled from the ruins of a building in the southern Turkish city of Antakya, close to the Syrian border. A 20-day-old baby was also found alive in the rubble in the city 59 hours after the quake, but rescuers were still trying to locate his mother who was with him when it struck.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday visited Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the two earthquakes, to personally see the destruction and observe the progress of the relief efforts. The president, who is running for reelection in the summer, acknowledged that there had been issues ranging from impassable roads and difficulties for rescue teams and aid attempting to land at airports, but told reporters that “we are better today.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.