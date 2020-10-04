Hospitalized with Coronavirus, Trump ‘Not Out of Woods’

US President Donald Trump remains hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington after being diagnosed with coronavirus last week together with his wife, Melania. Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, told reporters: “We’re still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery.” One of his physicians, Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, said that while the president was “not yet out of the woods, the [medical] team remains cautiously optimistic.” The president was transported from the White House to Walter Reed by helicopter on Friday evening. At 74 and considered obese, he is in an age and body-mass bracket with a higher risk of complications from coronavirus and is expected to be hospitalized for several more days. With the presidential election less than a month away, his condition is being watched closely by Americans and people all over the world, although contradictory reports – there have been claims as well as denials that he has been on oxygen – are contributing to a general sense that information coming from the White House is not necessarily true or at least spin-free.