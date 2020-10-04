Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hospitalized with Coronavirus, Trump ‘Not Out of Woods’
Supporters of US President Donald Trump are shown on Saturday rallying outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, just north of Washington, where the president is hospitalized after being infected with the coronavirus. (Alex Edelman/Getty Images)
News Updates
Donald Trump
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
coronavirus
Melania Trump
woods
oxygen
Election

Hospitalized with Coronavirus, Trump ‘Not Out of Woods’

The Media Line Staff
10/04/2020

US President Donald Trump remains hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington after being diagnosed with coronavirus last week together with his wife, Melania. Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, told reporters: “We’re still not on a clear path yet to a full recovery.” One of his physicians, Navy Cdr. Sean Conley, said that while the president was “not yet out of the woods, the [medical] team remains cautiously optimistic.” The president was transported from the White House to Walter Reed by helicopter on Friday evening. At 74 and considered obese, he is in an age and body-mass bracket with a higher risk of complications from coronavirus and is expected to be hospitalized for several more days. With the presidential election less than a month away, his condition is being watched closely by Americans and people all over the world, although contradictory reports – there have been claims as well as denials that he has been on oxygen – are contributing to a general sense that information coming from the White House is not necessarily true or at least spin-free.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.