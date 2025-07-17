New Israeli Proposal Brings Gaza Ceasefire Talks Closer to Agreement

Progress toward a hostage release and temporary ceasefire deal in Gaza appeared within reach Wednesday, after Israel presented new maps showing a reduced military presence in the enclave. The proposal, discussed during meetings in Doha with Qatari and Egyptian mediators, would see the release of 10 living Israeli hostages and the return of 18 bodies in exchange for a 60-day pause in fighting.

A senior Israeli official said the deal is now “attainable,” citing key compromises on both sides. Israel has dropped earlier demands to maintain positions in the Morag Corridor and scaled back its presence in Rafah, where it had planned to establish a controversial “humanitarian city”. The proposal moves Israeli forces closer to their pre-March 2 positions, aligning more closely with Hamas’s terms.

The shift follows heavy pressure from US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who has been closely involved in the Doha talks. Witkoff’s intervention was instrumental in getting Israel to revise its territorial demands, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations.

US President Donald Trump signaled optimism during a White House event, saying, “We have good news on Gaza.” Later that evening, he hosted Qatari Prime Minister Muhammad bin Abdulrahman al-Thani for a private dinner to push the negotiations forward.

Hamas, in turn, has shown new flexibility on its demand for a permanent ceasefire, now reportedly willing to accept a personal guarantee from Trump that the temporary truce will hold while final terms are negotiated.

Still unresolved are logistical issues related to humanitarian aid and the number and identity of Palestinian prisoners to be released. Israel’s top military commander, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, warned that if talks fail, the Israel Defense Forces would “intensify and expand” operations in Gaza.

Despite internal divisions within Israel’s cabinet, the government remains committed to a deal. As the Israeli official put it, “Hostages back, Hamas out.”