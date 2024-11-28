Hostage Family Protesters Block Netanyahu’s Office, Push for Release Efforts

Relatives of hostages held in Gaza for over a year staged a dramatic protest on Wednesday, temporarily blocking the entrance to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Knesset office in Jerusalem. The families demanded urgent action to secure their loved one’s release, urging Netanyahu to prioritize a hostage deal similar to the recent cease-fire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Eli Albag, whose young daughter Liri was abducted during Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, implored the prime minister: “If you want to, you can. Please, we are begging you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The demonstration occurred a day after the government approved a truce with Hezbollah, a move that Netanyahu defended as a temporary cessation of hostilities, not an end to the conflict. Protesters argued that a similar approach could be taken in Gaza.

After Knesset security cleared the protesters from the entrance, they moved inside, blocking stairways to the building’s faction wing, where political meetings are held.