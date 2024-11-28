Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hostage Family Protesters Block Netanyahu’s Office, Push for Release Efforts
Hundreds of demonstrators, holding Israeli flags and photos of prisoners, gather at the streets to demand a cease-fire and prisoner swap deal in Gaza in Jerusalem on Nov. 27, 2024. (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Hostage Family Protesters Block Netanyahu’s Office, Push for Release Efforts

The Media Line Staff
11/28/2024

Relatives of hostages held in Gaza for over a year staged a dramatic protest on Wednesday, temporarily blocking the entrance to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Knesset office in Jerusalem. The families demanded urgent action to secure their loved one’s release, urging Netanyahu to prioritize a hostage deal similar to the recent cease-fire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Eli Albag, whose young daughter Liri was abducted during Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, implored the prime minister: “If you want to, you can. Please, we are begging you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The demonstration occurred a day after the government approved a truce with Hezbollah, a move that Netanyahu defended as a temporary cessation of hostilities, not an end to the conflict. Protesters argued that a similar approach could be taken in Gaza.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

After Knesset security cleared the protesters from the entrance, they moved inside, blocking stairways to the building’s faction wing, where political meetings are held.

News Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
Hezbollah
hostages
Israel
Knesset
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods