Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hostage Release Back on Track: Qatari-Egyptian Diplomacy Paves the Way
News Updates
Qatari Foreign Ministry
Hostage Release
Gaza crisis
Qatari-Egyptian Diplomacy
Regional Stability

Hostage Release Back on Track: Qatari-Egyptian Diplomacy Paves the Way

The Media Line Staff
11/25/2023

Through the concerted efforts of Qatari and Egyptian diplomatic communications, obstacles impeding the second release of hostages in Gaza have been successfully overcome.

A spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed that 13 Israeli hostages, along with seven foreigners, were expected to be freed “tonight.”

Earlier, it was reported that Hamas had released a statement on Saturday that the armed group had postponed the second release of hostages “until Israel adheres to the conditions of the cease-fire agreement,” alleging that Israel had “fail[ed] to meet the agreed-upon standards for releasing prisoners.”  The terrorist group also accused Israel of not allowing aid trucks to enter the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel said that the 42 Palestinian prisoners it planned to release had arrived at Ofer Prison and would remain there under the auspices of the Israel Prison Authority until the crisis was resolved.

Israeli sources expressed concern that the delay was an intentional ploy to extend the amount of time for the agreed-upon cessation of hostilities.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first, stories with context, always sourced, fair, inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate! Our stories don’t opinionate!
Just journalism done right.

Support
The Media Line
Support
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Sign Up for Mideast Daily News
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.