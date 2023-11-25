Hostage Release Back on Track: Qatari-Egyptian Diplomacy Paves the Way

Through the concerted efforts of Qatari and Egyptian diplomatic communications, obstacles impeding the second release of hostages in Gaza have been successfully overcome.

A spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed that 13 Israeli hostages, along with seven foreigners, were expected to be freed “tonight.”

Earlier, it was reported that Hamas had released a statement on Saturday that the armed group had postponed the second release of hostages “until Israel adheres to the conditions of the cease-fire agreement,” alleging that Israel had “fail[ed] to meet the agreed-upon standards for releasing prisoners.” The terrorist group also accused Israel of not allowing aid trucks to enter the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel said that the 42 Palestinian prisoners it planned to release had arrived at Ofer Prison and would remain there under the auspices of the Israel Prison Authority until the crisis was resolved.

Israeli sources expressed concern that the delay was an intentional ploy to extend the amount of time for the agreed-upon cessation of hostilities.