Hostage Remains Identified as Tanzanian Agricultural Student Joshua Loitu Mollel

Israeli authorities confirmed Thursday that the remains of Tanzanian national Joshua Loitu Mollel, who was abducted from Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the October 7 attacks, have been returned from Gaza and formally identified.

Mollel, 21, had arrived in Israel just 19 days before the Hamas assault, taking part in an agricultural internship near the Gaza border. He was seized alive by terrorists on the morning of the attack, murdered shortly afterward, and his body was taken into Gaza.

His remains were handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross late Wednesday and then transferred to Israeli forces. The Israel Defense Forces conducted an inspection and held a brief ceremony in Gaza before escorting the casket, draped in an Israeli flag, to the Abu Kabir forensic institute in Tel Aviv for confirmation of identity.

Government representatives from the IDF and the Foreign Ministry informed Mollel’s family that the identification was complete. “The Israeli government shares in the deep sorrow of the Mollel family and all the families of the fallen hostages,” the Prime Minister’s Office said, vowing to continue efforts to bring home all remaining captives.

The Foreign Ministry posted on X that it was “heartbroken but relieved” to see Mollel returned after 761 days in captivity. “While Joshua wasn’t an Israeli citizen, over the past two years we Israelis adopted him into our hearts,” the message said. “While he will still travel home to his family in Tanzania, we feel like one of our own is back.” The ministry described him as “kind, polite, and hardworking,” recalling that he “embodied hope and curiosity on his very first trip abroad.”

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum also paid tribute, noting his family’s description of him as a young man with a constant smile. Kibbutz Nahal Oz issued a statement mourning his death and expressing solidarity with his loved ones.

Mollel’s repatriation brings the number of deceased hostages returned to 22 — 19 Israelis, one Thai, one Nepali, and Mollel of Tanzania. Six bodies remain held in Gaza, including those of Lt. Hadar Goldin, Meny Godard, Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, Dror Or, Lior Rudaeff, and Sudthisak Rinthalak.

Officials said Israel remains “determined and committed” to ensuring all the fallen are brought home for burial.