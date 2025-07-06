Hostage Talks Resume in Qatar as Netanyahu Heads to Washington, Families Demand Release of All Captives

An Israeli delegation arrived in Qatar on Sunday for indirect negotiations with Hamas over a potential ceasefire and hostage release agreement, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington to meet US President Donald Trump. The talks come as pressure mounts from both domestic and international stakeholders to secure a comprehensive resolution to the 21-month Gaza conflict and bring home the 50 remaining hostages—20 believed to be alive and 28 confirmed dead.

The renewed negotiations follow Hamas’ “positive” response to a US-and Israel-backed framework that would see the phased return of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies over 60 days. But Hamas has demanded several changes, including continued negotiations for a permanent ceasefire, full resumption of humanitarian aid via United Nations-backed mechanisms, and Israeli military withdrawal to pre-March lines. Israel has rejected these amendments as “unacceptable” but agreed to attend proximity talks in Doha.

The push for a complete deal has reignited public outrage in Israel. Thousands rallied over the weekend in Tel Aviv and other cities, calling for the release of all hostages rather than a partial agreement that leaves some behind. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum released a statement condemning the proposed phased releases, comparing them to “Schindler-type lists” that divide the captives.

“This is the right, moral, and Zionist thing to do. We will bring them back, we will rise,” the Forum said.

In Washington, President Trump struck a hopeful tone, saying, “There could be a Gaza deal next week. I’m very optimistic. But, you know, look, it changes from day to day.”

As ceasefire discussions continue, hostilities have not ceased in Gaza. Rocket fire from the enclave over the weekend triggered alarms in southern Israel, though no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, humanitarian efforts remain hampered, with continued violence near aid distribution sites and growing international scrutiny.