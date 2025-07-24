Hostage Talks Stall as Netanyahu Rejects Hamas Demands, US Pulls Negotiators from Doha

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the United States government signaled a shift in hostage negotiations with Hamas on Thursday, as both countries recalled their teams from Qatar following what they described as an unconstructive response from the group. Talks aimed at securing a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza have now reached a critical juncture after nearly three weeks of mediation in Doha.

“If Hamas understands our readiness to reach a deal as weakness, as an opportunity to dictate terms of surrender to us that will endanger Israel, it is greatly mistaken,” said Netanyahu at a state ceremony commemorating Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky. He reaffirmed that Israel “is determined to achieve all the aims of the war” and vowed to bring the remaining hostages home.

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff announced that Washington was withdrawing its negotiators and evaluating “alternative options.” Witkoff stated, “While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith.”

An Israeli official, speaking to reporters anonymously, emphasized that the decision to pull back negotiators was not a sign of collapse. “There was no explosion, no collapse,” the official said, but acknowledged ongoing disagreements, particularly over Hamas’s refusal to accept demilitarization or discuss ending the war. The group reportedly proposed exchanging 200 Palestinian security prisoners for 10 Israeli hostages, an offer that angered Israel.

Despite the pause, the Israeli team held follow-up meetings with mediators before leaving Doha and intends to continue consultations from home. Egyptian and Qatari mediation has been praised by both Israel and the US for their active role in the process.

Negotiations may resume, but substantial differences remain unresolved. Israel continues to seek security guarantees and the unconditional return of its hostages, while Hamas has demanded an end to the war and broader concessions.