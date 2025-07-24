Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hostage Talks Stall as Netanyahu Rejects Hamas Demands, US Pulls Negotiators from Doha
People pass by a wall covered with photos of hostages held in the Gaza Strip on August 15, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

Hostage Talks Stall as Netanyahu Rejects Hamas Demands, US Pulls Negotiators from Doha

The Media Line Staff
07/24/2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the United States government signaled a shift in hostage negotiations with Hamas on Thursday, as both countries recalled their teams from Qatar following what they described as an unconstructive response from the group. Talks aimed at securing a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza have now reached a critical juncture after nearly three weeks of mediation in Doha.

“If Hamas understands our readiness to reach a deal as weakness, as an opportunity to dictate terms of surrender to us that will endanger Israel, it is greatly mistaken,” said Netanyahu at a state ceremony commemorating Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky. He reaffirmed that Israel “is determined to achieve all the aims of the war” and vowed to bring the remaining hostages home.

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff announced that Washington was withdrawing its negotiators and evaluating “alternative options.” Witkoff stated, “While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith.”

An Israeli official, speaking to reporters anonymously, emphasized that the decision to pull back negotiators was not a sign of collapse. “There was no explosion, no collapse,” the official said, but acknowledged ongoing disagreements, particularly over Hamas’s refusal to accept demilitarization or discuss ending the war. The group reportedly proposed exchanging 200 Palestinian security prisoners for 10 Israeli hostages, an offer that angered Israel.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Despite the pause, the Israeli team held follow-up meetings with mediators before leaving Doha and intends to continue consultations from home. Egyptian and Qatari mediation has been praised by both Israel and the US for their active role in the process.

Negotiations may resume, but substantial differences remain unresolved. Israel continues to seek security guarantees and the unconditional return of its hostages, while Hamas has demanded an end to the war and broader concessions.

News Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
Hamas
Hostage Negotiations
Steve Witkoff
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods