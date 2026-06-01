House Committee Votes 8-0 To Advance Dissolution of Knesset, Usher in Elections

Israel moved closer to a possible early election after the Knesset House Committee voted 8-0 on Monday to advance legislation dissolving parliament, sending the bill to the Knesset plenum for its first reading.

If approved in the plenum, the legislation will return to committee for preparation ahead of its second and third readings. Completion of that process would clear the way for setting a date for a national vote and formally launching Israel’s 2026 election campaign.

Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz said the potential election window currently under consideration runs from September 8 through October 20. He indicated that discussions remain focused on selecting a mutually acceptable date within that timeframe.

The latest vote follows the 25th Knesset’s preliminary approval of the dissolution bill. Lawmakers backed the measure by a vote of 110-0 before transferring it to the House Committee for further legislative preparation.

Under Israeli law, elections must take place within five months of the dissolution law’s final passage. Based on that timetable, a national election would need to be held no later than October 27, with mid-to late October representing the latest practical period mentioned for a vote.

Political discussions have also centered on the timing of a potential election. According to reports, Israel’s ultra-Orthodox parties favor holding elections in early September during the period leading up to the High Holidays.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly urged the ultra-Orthodox parties not to push for a September election date. In private conversations, he reportedly warned that such a schedule would “endanger” the right-wing bloc’s chances of securing victory.