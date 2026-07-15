House Democrats Split Over Proposal To End Military Aid to Israel

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Tuesday that he would oppose a congressional amendment seeking to block billions of dollars in US assistance to Israel, while calling for a change in Washington’s Middle East policy and leaving other Democrats free to support the measure.

The House was expected to consider the proposal Wednesday as part of legislation funding the State Department and related programs for the 2027 fiscal year. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced the amendment, which would prevent money allocated under the bill from going to Israel. Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California has backed the effort.

Jeffries described the proposal as “overly broad,” arguing that its language could affect humanitarian programs, refugee assistance, peace-building initiatives and US Embassy operations as well as military support. He also said it could weaken efforts to confront Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist organizations.

“A meaningful change in direction is needed,” Jeffries wrote in a letter to House Democrats. He said he would not pressure members to follow his position because lawmakers held differing views in good faith.

The amendment targets roughly $3.3 billion in annual military financing. Israel also receives $500 million each year for cooperative missile-defense programs under a 10-year memorandum of understanding signed in 2016. The agreement, which provides $38 billion over a decade, expires in 2028.

Jeffries indicated that the next bilateral arrangement should reflect Israel’s economic and military strength. “Israel has an advanced economy and is capable of paying for its own sophisticated weapons, as the Prime Minister recently acknowledged,” he wrote.

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar urged members of his group to support the amendment, while Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar joined Jeffries in opposing it. The split reflects a broader dispute within the Democratic Party over continued military assistance and the conduct of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The measure was considered unlikely to pass because most House Republicans remain supportive of funding for Israel. It nevertheless offered lawmakers a recorded vote on an issue that has become increasingly divisive among Democratic elected officials and voters.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed gradually replacing US military assistance with expanded trade and defense cooperation, describing the intended transition as one “from aid to partnership.” US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has also said he expects a future agreement to focus on trade rather than aid.