Houthi Attack on Israel Prompts Huckabee Call for US Airstrike in Yemen

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called for American airstrikes on Yemen after Israeli defenses shot down a missile fired by Houthi fighters toward Jerusalem late Tuesday. The interception was the first of its kind since the US-led bombing campaign against Iran began last month.

“We thought we were done with missiles coming to Israel, but Houthis just lit one up over us in Israel,” Huckabee wrote on social media. “Maybe those B-2 bombers need to visit Yemen!”

His remarks came a little over a week after US B-2 stealth bombers carried out Operation Midnight Hammer, a strike that President Donald Trump hailed as a “historic military success,” declaring the targeted Iranian nuclear facilities “completely obliterated.” Pentagon officials said more than 30 tons of munitions were dropped in the raid, which relied on the Air Force’s small fleet of 20 B-2s.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz signaled that Yemen could be next in line. “The law of Yemen is the law of Tehran,” he warned. “After we strike the head of the serpent in Tehran, we will also strike the tail of the serpent in Yemen.”

Tension with Yemen resurfaced only weeks after Washington reached a short-lived arrangement with the Houthis: the group agreed to stop attacking US naval vessels in return for a pause in American strikes on Houthi positions. Tuesday’s launch appears to have unraveled that deal.

Although Huckabee has stressed that he does not set policy, his fiery post points to growing pressure within the US-Israel partnership to hit Iranian-backed groups harder across the region.