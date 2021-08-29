Houthi Attack on Yemen Military Base Leaves at Least 30 Dead

Houthi attacks on a military base in Yemen belonging to the Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized government left at least 30 soldiers dead and another 60 injured, according to report. The attack is one of several perpetrated by the Houthis on the al-Anad military base in the government-held southern province of Lahij, using armed drones and ballistic missiles. The death toll in the Sunday attack could continue to rise as the scene is still being emptied.

The civil war in Yemen has led to what is being called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Talks between the two sides backed by the United Nations and the United States have failed to produce results.