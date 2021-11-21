Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Houthi Claims Drone Attacks on Saudi Arabia, Saudi Coalition Responds
A kerosene silo at the Saudi Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah, a site which has been attacked twice by Yemen's Houthi rebels. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Houthis
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Aramco
attack

Houthi Claims Drone Attacks on Saudi Arabia, Saudi Coalition Responds

The Media Line Staff
11/21/2021

The Houthis said it launched drone attacks on several cities in Saudi Arabia as well as targeting the Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah.

The Iran-backed rebel group in Yemen attacked military targets in Riyadh, Jeddah, Abha, Jizan and Najran, its spokesman said Saturday in nationally broadcast press conference, according to reports.

In response, the Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemen said it attacked 13 Houthi military targets in Yemen, including weapons depots, air defense systems and drone communication systems in Sanaa, Saada, and Marib provinces. The Houthis, which began taking over the country in 2014, including the capital Sanaa, continue to press to take over Marib, the last area in northern Yemen still held by the internationally recognized government.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.