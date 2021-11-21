Houthi Claims Drone Attacks on Saudi Arabia, Saudi Coalition Responds

The Houthis said it launched drone attacks on several cities in Saudi Arabia as well as targeting the Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah.

The Iran-backed rebel group in Yemen attacked military targets in Riyadh, Jeddah, Abha, Jizan and Najran, its spokesman said Saturday in nationally broadcast press conference, according to reports.

In response, the Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemen said it attacked 13 Houthi military targets in Yemen, including weapons depots, air defense systems and drone communication systems in Sanaa, Saada, and Marib provinces. The Houthis, which began taking over the country in 2014, including the capital Sanaa, continue to press to take over Marib, the last area in northern Yemen still held by the internationally recognized government.