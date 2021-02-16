Houthi Drone Carrying Bombs Intercepted Near Saudi Airport

The Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemen intercepted a drone carrying bombs heading toward Abha International Airport on Saudi Arabia’s southern border. The attack on Tuesday is the third on the airport in recent days blamed on the Houthis, including one which set a civilian airplane on fire. Shrapnel from the interception of the drone landed in the area around the airport, according to reports. The attacks are part of a years-long civil war in Yemen.