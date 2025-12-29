Houthi Leader Threatens Israel Over Potential Military Presence in Somaliland 

Yemen’s Houthi leader has warned that any Israeli military presence in Somaliland would be treated as a legitimate target, escalating rhetoric days after Israel became the first country to recognize the unilaterally declared state.

In a statement posted on the group’s online platform, Abdulmalik al-Houthi said Israeli activity in Somaliland would be viewed as an act of aggression against both Yemen and Somalia. “We consider any Israeli presence in Somaliland a military target for our armed forces, as it constitutes aggression against Somalia and Yemen, and a threat to the security of the region,” he said.

Al-Houthi described Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as a hostile move with broader regional implications, accusing Israel of targeting Somalia, its African neighbors, Yemen, and the Red Sea basin. He said the decision endangers stability in the area.

Regional analysts assess that closer relations with Somaliland could expand Israel’s strategic reach along the Red Sea, potentially enhancing its ability to confront Houthi forces operating from Yemen.

Following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, invasion of Israel and the outbreak of the Gaza war, the Iran-backed group began launching missiles toward Israeli territory. Over the course of the conflict, the Houthis fired 130 missiles at Israel, causing property damage and killing one person in Tel Aviv. Those attacks were halted after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in October 2025.

The UN Security Council said it would convene on Monday to discuss Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, which has drawn condemnation from 21 Muslim countries and the European Union. Critics argue the decision could destabilize the Horn of Africa and carries “serious repercussions” for regional security.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the recognition on Friday, shortly before Somalia was due to assume the presidency of the Security Council. He said the step was taken “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords,” adding that Israel and Somaliland would pursue cooperation “in economic fields, on agriculture [and] in the fields of social development.”

Somalia and its supporters reject the move, saying it undermines Somali sovereignty. Somaliland declared independence in 1991 but has not been recognized internationally. Israel currently remains the only country to formally take this step.