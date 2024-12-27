Houthi Missile Targeting Ben Gurion Intercepted, Group Vows Continued Attacks

For the fifth time in eight days, sirens blared across central Israel late Thursday night following a ballistic missile attack launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The Iran-backed group claimed responsibility, stating they targeted Ben Gurion Airport, though the Israeli military reported no impacts at the site.

The missile was intercepted outside Israeli airspace, with alarms triggered as a precaution due to the risk of falling debris, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. Flight arrivals at Ben Gurion were briefly halted for 30 minutes during the alert.

Magen David Adom reported that 18 people were lightly injured while rushing to bomb shelters, and two individuals suffered anxiety attacks.

The Houthis also claimed to have launched a drone attack on a “vital target” near Tel Aviv and targeted a container ship in the Arabian Sea. However, no reports of drone incursions into Israeli airspace or maritime strikes have been confirmed.

In response, Israeli Air Force jets conducted strikes on Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen, targeting infrastructure at Sanaa International Airport and the Hezyaz power plant near the capital. These operations follow increasing threats from Israeli leaders to dismantle the Houthi capabilities.

The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks on Israel until the end of the conflict in Gaza, citing solidarity with Palestinians. Since October 2023, the Houthis have launched over 200 missiles and 170 drones toward Israel, though most have been intercepted or failed to reach their targets.