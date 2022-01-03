The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Houthi Rebels Seize Emirati Cargo Ship in Red Sea
News Updates
Houthi
cargo ship
Red Sea

Houthi Rebels Seize Emirati Cargo Ship in Red Sea

The Media Line Staff
01/03/2022

A cargo ship sailing under the flag of the United Arab Emirates has been seized in the Red Sea near the Yemeni port of Hodeida, the Saudi-led coalition that is backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government said on Monday. The coalition accused the Iran-backed Houthi rebels of the hijacking, according to a statement by the coalition, carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The Rawabi cargo ship is carrying medical field equipment that was used to operate the Saudi Field Hospital in the Island of Socotra. The mission had concluded and the equipment was being shipped to Saudi’s Jazan Port, according to the coalition.

The Houthis responded on Monday saying that they seized a boat carrying “military supplies.”

“This act of piracy by the terrorist Houthi militia is a credible threat that highlights the danger of the terrorist Houthi militia on the freedom of navigation and international trade in the South Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait,” the coalition statement said.

The coalition called on the Houthis to release the ship, and threatened to use force in order to free it.

