Houthi Rebels Seize Emirati Cargo Ship in Red Sea
A cargo ship sailing under the flag of the United Arab Emirates has been seized in the Red Sea near the Yemeni port of Hodeida, the Saudi-led coalition that is backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government said on Monday. The coalition accused the Iran-backed Houthi rebels of the hijacking, according to a statement by the coalition, carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.
The Rawabi cargo ship is carrying medical field equipment that was used to operate the Saudi Field Hospital in the Island of Socotra. The mission had concluded and the equipment was being shipped to Saudi’s Jazan Port, according to the coalition.
The Houthis responded on Monday saying that they seized a boat carrying “military supplies.”
“This act of piracy by the terrorist Houthi militia is a credible threat that highlights the danger of the terrorist Houthi militia on the freedom of navigation and international trade in the South Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait,” the coalition statement said.
The coalition called on the Houthis to release the ship, and threatened to use force in order to free it.