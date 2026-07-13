Houthis Accuse Saudi Arabia of Striking Sanaa Airport, Vow Retaliation 

The Houthis accused Saudi Arabia on Monday of carrying out airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport and vowed retaliation, saying the alleged attack had ended a period of deescalation, while Yemen’s internationally recognized government said its forces targeted the airport runway to prevent an Iranian plane from landing.

“In an unjust aggression, the Saudi enemy carried out several airstrikes against Sanaa International Airport,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said shortly after the first reports emerged.

Saree said the action had brought the period of deescalation to an end and warned that Saudi Arabia would face consequences for the alleged strikes.

Senior Houthi official Hazem al-Assad later issued a separate threat against Riyadh.

“The Saudi regime will discover that it has dug its own grave,” he said.

Riyadh’s communication office did not immediately respond to the accusations.

The general aviation authority of Yemen’s internationally recognized government ordered the closure of all airports nationwide to air traffic until further notice.

Earlier Monday, the Defense Ministry of Yemen’s internationally recognized government said its armed forces had targeted the runway at Sanaa International Airport to prevent an Iranian plane from landing. A spokesman for Yemen’s armed forces said the aircraft landed safely at Hodeidah airport, a Houthi-controlled facility.

Saudi Arabia has largely avoided direct fighting with the group since 2022 after years of Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen and Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities.