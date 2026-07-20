Houthis Announce Naval Blockade Against Saudi Arabia 

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis declared an immediate naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on Monday, announcing what they described as a “maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy” in response to what the group called the kingdom’s long-running blockade of Yemen.

In a televised address, the Houthis’ military spokesperson said the measure was being imposed because of Saudi Arabia’s continued “unjust and oppressive siege on our dear people for nearly 12 years, plundering our resources and imposing a comprehensive blockade on our ports and airports by land, sea, and air.”

He added “In addition, we affirm our people’s right to respond to a blockade with a blockade, and to respond to any escalation with escalation.”

The announcement follows a sharp escalation in hostilities between the two sides last week.

The Houthis launched a barrage of ballistic missiles and drones targeting Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, as well as King Khalid Air Base and Prince Sultan Air Base. The Saudi-led military coalition said Saudi air defenses intercepted the incoming missiles and drones over the kingdom’s southern region.

Following those attacks, sources in Yemen reported airstrikes in Saada, the primary stronghold of Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

The Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed also reported airstrikes on Saada province, describing the area as “the stronghold of the Houthi leader.”

The Houthis said the naval blockade was a direct response to Saudi Arabia’s policies toward Yemen, accusing Riyadh of maintaining a yearslong siege that has restricted the country’s ports and airports while exploiting its resources.

Saudi authorities have not responded within the information available to the Houthi announcement.