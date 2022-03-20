The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Houthis Attack Energy, Water Facilites in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Aramco oil pipelines in the Arabian Gulf coastal city of Jubail. (Suresh Babunair/Panoramio)
News Updates
Houthi rebels
Saudi Arabia
Attacks

Houthis Attack Energy, Water Facilites in Saudi Arabia

The Media Line Staff
03/20/2022

The Houthis attacked energy and water desalination facilities in Saudi Arabia, causing some damage but no deaths, according to the Saudi-led coalition in support of the Internationally recognized government of Yemen. The attacks early on Sunday targeted at a water desalination plant in Al-Shaqeeq, an Aramco distribution station in Jizan, a power station in Dhahran al Janub, a gas facility in Khamis Mushait and an Aramco liquefied natural gas plant in Yanbu. Civilian homes in the area also were damaged.

The coalition also reported that Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and nine drones.

Yehia Sarie, a spokesman for Iran-backed Houthi rebels, said the group had launched “a wide and large military operation into the depth of Saudi Arabia,” Al Jazeera reported.

The Gulf Cooperation Council, which is based in Saudi Arabia, last week invited both sides in Yemen’s civil war for talks in Riyadh. The Houthis said they would be willing to attend talks but only in a neutral country.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.