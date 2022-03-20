Houthis Attack Energy, Water Facilites in Saudi Arabia

The Houthis attacked energy and water desalination facilities in Saudi Arabia, causing some damage but no deaths, according to the Saudi-led coalition in support of the Internationally recognized government of Yemen. The attacks early on Sunday targeted at a water desalination plant in Al-Shaqeeq, an Aramco distribution station in Jizan, a power station in Dhahran al Janub, a gas facility in Khamis Mushait and an Aramco liquefied natural gas plant in Yanbu. Civilian homes in the area also were damaged.

The coalition also reported that Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and nine drones.

Yehia Sarie, a spokesman for Iran-backed Houthi rebels, said the group had launched “a wide and large military operation into the depth of Saudi Arabia,” Al Jazeera reported.

The Gulf Cooperation Council, which is based in Saudi Arabia, last week invited both sides in Yemen’s civil war for talks in Riyadh. The Houthis said they would be willing to attend talks but only in a neutral country.