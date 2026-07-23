Houthis Attack Saudi Oil Tankers as US Strikes Iran, Tehran Expands Threats 

Iran-backed Houthi rebels escalated attacks on Saudi Arabia on Thursday, claiming strikes on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, as the United States launched another wave of attacks on Iranian military targets and Tehran threatened further retaliation across the region.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency confirmed that the Saudi-owned vessel ENCELIA was attacked in the Red Sea, corroborating Houthi claims that they struck a Saudi oil tanker for violating the group’s maritime blockade. The agency said the attack caused a fire at the front of the vessel, but all crew members were reported safe.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a vessel about 130 kilometers off Saudi Arabia’s southwestern coast near Al-Shuqaiq had been struck by an unidentified object, sparking a fire. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces carried out another round of strikes against Iranian military targets, including naval capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites and air defense assets. The military said the attacks were intended to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial shipping.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed an oil tanker caught fire after an explosion while attempting to transit what they described as a “mined route” south of the Strait of Hormuz and said two additional tankers turned back. The Guards also asserted that the strategic waterway would remain closed to tanker traffic without Iranian coordination as long as US military operations continue.

CENTCOM rejected those claims, saying Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz and that commercial vessels continue to transit the waterway with US military support. The command said American forces have assisted more than 900 ships through the strait since the beginning of May.

Elsewhere, Iran’s Tasnim news agency claimed a drone struck the Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base in Jordan as part of a combined missile and drone attack on US military positions. Arab media also reported explosions near Erbil in northern Iraq.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States has deployed additional forces, fighter aircraft, special operations personnel and medical teams to the Middle East as President Donald Trump considers expanding military operations against Iran.

President Trump said Iran “will be ready very soon,” adding that US military operations would continue until Tehran was prepared to meet Washington’s demands.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran would respond under its doctrine of “an eye for an eye,” saying any country assisting military action against Iran would be considered a legitimate target.