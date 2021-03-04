Houthis Claim Missile Attack on Saudi Oil Station

Yemen’s rebel Houthi forces said they fired a missile across the border at a distribution station operated by the state-run oil company Saudi Aramco in Jeddah.

The attack, which allegedly was launched on Thursday, was not confirmed by the Saudis, Reuters reported. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in tweet that the Quds-2 missile hit its target. Oil products are stored in tanks at the Jeddah distribution plant. An attack by the Houthis on the same station in November 2020 hit a storage tank.

Flights arriving at the nearby King Abdulaziz International Airport were diverted or remained circling the area, according to reports.

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthis announced on Thursday that it had intercepted two drones carrying explosives heading for the King Khalid Air Base in the southwest, and that the Houthis had fired a missile at Jizan province in the country’s south.