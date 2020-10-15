Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Houthis Free 2 Americans for Prisoners in Oman
A Red Cross plane is shown on Thursday at the ready for a large prisoner swap between the sides fighting in Yemen’s civil war. The plane stands on the tarmac of an airport in the government-held city of Seiyun, in Yemen’s eastern province of Hadhramaut. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
YEMEN
Oman
United States
Houthi rebels
civil war
Prisoner Swap
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Iran

The Media Line Staff
10/15/2020

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have released two US citizens, one an aid worker and the other a businessman, as well as the remains of a third in return for some 250 Yemen nationals held in Oman. The Americans were flown on Wednesday to Muscat while the Yemenis were flown in a number of flights to Sanaa, Yemen’s capital. It was not immediately clear whether this is related to reports that the sides engaged in Yemen’s ongoing civil war will conduct a large prisoner swap on Thursday under the auspices of the International Committee of the Red Cross. US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said in a statement: “We extend our sincerest thanks to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman and King Salman of Saudi Arabia for their efforts to secure the release of our citizens.” Over 100,000 people have died as a result of the fighting in Yemen, which pits a Saudi-led coalition of Sunni states backing the country’s internationally-recognized government against the Shi’ite Houthis, who have captured most of Yemen’s main population centers, including Sanaa. The UN’s special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, is currently working to bring both sides into negotiations to end the war.

