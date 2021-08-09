Houthis Have No Plans to Meet With New UN Envoy For Yemen

The Houthis have no plans to meet with the new United Nations special envoy for Yemen, according to the group’s chief negotiator. Veteran Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg was appointed to the UN post on Friday, charged with helping to bring to an end the years-long war between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition that backs Yemen’s recognized government.

“There is no use in having any dialogue before airports and ports are opened as a humanitarian necessity and priority,” tweeted Oman-based Houthi negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam. He told Reuters that Grundberg “has nothing in his hands” to offer the Houthis to bring them back to the negotiating table. There had been no progress since US envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, visited Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s president, Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, on Sunday called on his government to cooperate with Grundberg.