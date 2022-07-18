Houthis Launch Dozens of Attacks, Killing 9 Yemeni Soldiers, Despite Truce

Yemen’s military has accused the Houthi militia of breaching the cease-fire in dozens of attacks using weaponized drones and artillery across multiple regions of the country after the militia killed nine Yemeni soldiers and injured several others on Saturday and Sunday. “The Houthi militia breached the cease-fire brokered by the United Nations and launched a number of attacks against the government-controlled sites in Yemen,” a local military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying. The Houthis did not comment on the attacks. The internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels have frequently accused each other of cease-fire violations, though observers say the nationwide UN-brokered truce, in place since April 2, has largely held up. The truce has been renewed until Aug. 2, and Saudi Arabia reportedly wants to further extend it, but the Iran-backed Houthis say that in response to US President Joe Biden’s trip to the region, they will not accept any further extensions. The Houthi political council said on Saturday that it rejects “any outcomes for the American president’s visit to the region related to the sovereignty, security, and stability of Yemen.”