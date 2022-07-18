The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Houthis Launch Dozens of Attacks, Killing 9 Yemeni Soldiers, Despite Truce
News Updates
Yemen Civil War
Houthis
Cease-fire

Houthis Launch Dozens of Attacks, Killing 9 Yemeni Soldiers, Despite Truce

The Media Line Staff
07/18/2022

Yemen’s military has accused the Houthi militia of breaching the cease-fire in dozens of attacks using weaponized drones and artillery across multiple regions of the country after the militia killed nine Yemeni soldiers and injured several others on Saturday and Sunday. “The Houthi militia breached the cease-fire brokered by the United Nations and launched a number of attacks against the government-controlled sites in Yemen,” a local military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying. The Houthis did not comment on the attacks. The internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels have frequently accused each other of cease-fire violations, though observers say the nationwide UN-brokered truce, in place since April 2, has largely held up. The truce has been renewed until Aug. 2, and Saudi Arabia reportedly wants to further extend it, but the Iran-backed Houthis say that in response to US President Joe Biden’s trip to the region, they will not accept any further extensions. The Houthi political council said on Saturday that it rejects “any outcomes for the American president’s visit to the region related to the sovereignty, security, and stability of Yemen.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.