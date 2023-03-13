Donate
Houthis Release 117 Prisoners, Begin Exchange Talks With Yemen
Armed forces of Yemen's Houthi movement are seen on parade on Sept. 8, 2022, in Sanaa, Yemen. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
03/13/2023

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have released 117 prisoners ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to a local news agency. The prisoners were released from jails in the cities of Al-Bayda and Rada’a, The New Arab reported, citing the SABA news agency.

The releases came a day after representatives of the Internationally Recognized Government of Yemen and the Houthis met in Geneva to begin talks on a prisoner exchange, in negotiations brokered by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The talks are expected to last 11 days.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa.

