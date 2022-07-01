The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Houthis Send Delegation to Amman for Truce Talks With Yemeni Gov’t
Yemenis gather with banners and placards during a demonstration demanding the lift of the siege on Taiz governorate on May 17, 2022, in Yemen's third city of Taiz. (Ahmad al-Basha/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Houthi rebels
Yemen Civil War
Amman
Jordan
Hans Grundberg
United Nations
Cease-fire

The Media Line Staff
07/01/2022

Yemen’s Houthi rebels sent a delegation to Amman, the capital of Jordan, for UN-sponsored talks with the Yemeni government, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported on Thursday. Among the issues to be discussed are violations of the ongoing cease-fire, which began in April, the report said. UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg met with Mohammed Abdulsalam, Houthi’s chief negotiator for the cease-fire, in Oman’s capital, Muscat, on Tuesday. The UN envoy urged the Houthi group to open the main roads to the besieged city of Taizz, as required by the terms of the truce. “Opening roads is critical to ease the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis and build confidence,” Grundberg said in a tweet. Taizz, Yemen’s third-largest city, remains under the control of Yemen’s internationally recognized government but has been under siege since the civil war started in late 2014.

