Houthis Send Delegation to Amman for Truce Talks With Yemeni Gov’t

Yemen’s Houthi rebels sent a delegation to Amman, the capital of Jordan, for UN-sponsored talks with the Yemeni government, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported on Thursday. Among the issues to be discussed are violations of the ongoing cease-fire, which began in April, the report said. UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg met with Mohammed Abdulsalam, Houthi’s chief negotiator for the cease-fire, in Oman’s capital, Muscat, on Tuesday. The UN envoy urged the Houthi group to open the main roads to the besieged city of Taizz, as required by the terms of the truce. “Opening roads is critical to ease the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis and build confidence,” Grundberg said in a tweet. Taizz, Yemen’s third-largest city, remains under the control of Yemen’s internationally recognized government but has been under siege since the civil war started in late 2014.