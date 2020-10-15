Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

HRW Accuses Russia, Syria of Possible War Crimes
A man on a rooftop (right) surveys the scene in the town of Ariha, in northwestern Syria, on January 30, the morning after Russian warplanes are said to killed 11 civilians. (Anas Alkharboutli/picture alliance via Getty Images)
HRW Accuses Russia, Syria of Possible War Crimes

The Media Line Staff
10/15/2020

The New York-based rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) says both the Syrian government and its chief battlefield backer, Russia, may have committed war crimes with recent air and ground strikes in rebel-held areas of northwestern Syria. In a 167-page report issued on Thursday, HRW said attacks against civilian infrastructure from April 2019 to March 2020 “were apparent war crimes and may amount to crimes against humanity.” According to the report, “[d]ozens of unlawful air and ground strikes on hospitals, schools, and markets… killed hundreds of civilians. The attacks seriously impaired the rights to health, education, food, water and shelter, triggering mass displacement.” It added that some of the structures and facilities were “not just inadvertently” hit and named 10 senior Syrian and Russian officials, both military and civilians, saying “they knew or should have known about the abuses and took no effective steps to stop them or punish those responsible.” HRW executive director Kenneth Roth called this a “callous disregard for civilian life.”

