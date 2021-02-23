Human Rights Central to US-Egypt Ties, Blinken Says

Human rights will be central to the relationship between the United States and Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Blinken raised concerns over human rights during his conversation with Shoukry on Tuesday, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken also raised concerns about Egypt’s possible purchase of Su-35 fighter aircraft from Russia, according to the statement. The two men also discussed “supporting UN-facilitated peace negotiations in Libya, the Middle East peace process, and counterterrorism cooperation in the Sinai.

In addition, according to the statement, Blinken and Shoukry “highlighted the importance of the strong strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt, particularly in security and ongoing counterterrorism cooperation, and exchanged views on regional issues.”

Following the conversation Blinken tweeted: “Spoke today with Egypt Foreign Minister Shoukry. Our shared security interests must align with respect for democracy and human rights, including the importance of a strong civil society. I look forward to strengthening our historic partnership.”