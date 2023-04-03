Human Rights Watch Calls for Release of Libyan Singer and Blogger

Human Rights Watch has called for the release of folk singer Ahlam al-Yamani and blogger Haneen al-Abdali, who were arrested in eastern Libya in February. Both women were allegedly detained for violating the country’s widely-criticized cybercrime law, which allows for prison terms of up to 15 years for violators. The Interior Ministry in Benghazi accused the pair of insulting Libyan women and offending local customs, traditions, and religion. The women have been held since their arrests, according to the ministry, and charged “in connection with cases against honor and public morals”. A spokesman for the east-based government, aligned with the Libyan National Army led by Gen. Khalifa Haftar, has declined to comment. The anti-cybercrime law was adopted in September by the House of Representatives, which is based in Tobruk. UN investigators and other human rights groups have criticized the legislation for rights violations. “The Anti-Cybercrime Law adds to the slew of existing laws in Libya that violate basic rights and freedoms and that need to be reformed, including on freedom of speech, assembly, association and so-called crimes against the state,” said Hanan Salah, HRW’s associate Middle East and North Africa director.